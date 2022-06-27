Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 111,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,848,063 shares.The stock last traded at $82.48 and had previously closed at $80.19.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.26.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

