Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nutrien by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 299,473 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Nutrien by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.84.

Nutrien stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 254,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

