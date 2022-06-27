Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $12.67

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $12.26. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 2,017 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

