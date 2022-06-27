Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 750.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVO. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.17.

NYSE NVO opened at $112.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

