NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.30.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NWH.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.24. 243,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,888. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.