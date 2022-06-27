NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.30.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NWH.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.24. 243,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,888. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

