Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Piper Sandler

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,248,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

