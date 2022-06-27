Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.8% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,351,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 74,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.03. 13,169,189 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

