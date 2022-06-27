Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 666,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares during the period.

BSCP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,040. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

