Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 176 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Tower by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.22. 10,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,717. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.44 and its 200-day moving average is $250.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.21.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

