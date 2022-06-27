Northcape Wealth Management LLC Invests $410,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 27.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hershey by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hershey by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.11. 11,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,243. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $335.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.85.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,455,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

