Northcape Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $123.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $338.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

