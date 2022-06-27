Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,166,000 after buying an additional 160,593 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

AWK traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $147.81. 6,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day moving average is $158.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

