Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $328.69. 16,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.