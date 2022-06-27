Northcape Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 175.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.29. 7,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,728. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

