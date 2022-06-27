Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.13. 35,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389,051. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

