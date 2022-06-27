Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.3% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $2,679,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.35. 12,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,924. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

