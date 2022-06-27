North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$14.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.87. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$13.97 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$431,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$431,719.20. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. Insiders bought 541,200 shares of company stock worth $8,760,529 in the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

