North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Buys 5,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$69,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,146,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,034,529.43.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 15,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.51. 13,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$412.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

