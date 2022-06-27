Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) is WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the quarter. NIO comprises about 2.3% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.39. 1,039,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,522,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.