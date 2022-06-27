NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $132.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.04.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.17. NIKE has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.