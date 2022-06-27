NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.04.

Shares of NKE opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.17. NIKE has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 722.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

