NFTLootBox Reaches Market Cap of $915,318.90 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00183490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014717 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

