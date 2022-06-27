NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

NFYEF stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFYEF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

