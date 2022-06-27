NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.81. 60,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,582,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

