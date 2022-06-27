NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.75. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 1,921 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $621.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth $6,616,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 975,934 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 767,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 552,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

