NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.75. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 1,921 shares traded.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $621.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
