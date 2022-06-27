NEXT.coin (NEXT) Tops One Day Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,158.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00544465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00289894 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00038492 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004458 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015048 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

