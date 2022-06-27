Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,522 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 2.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $84,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,866 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,533 shares of company stock worth $3,709,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $164.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

