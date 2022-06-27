NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 683,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,573 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $61,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NXRT opened at $60.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.