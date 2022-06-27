New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down to $54.08

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.08, but opened at $52.59. New Relic shares last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 485 shares traded.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 74.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $127,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at $57,964,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 138,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 89,870 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in New Relic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in New Relic by 514.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

