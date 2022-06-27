Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

NSRGY stock opened at $116.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.23. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

