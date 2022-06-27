Nervos Network Reaches One Day Volume of $2.31 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $121.59 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,742.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,187.35 or 0.05724107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028045 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00267588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00079282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00585026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00536918 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

