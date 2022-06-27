Needham & Company LLC Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $62.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $645.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.62. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $228.81.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 29.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 96.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

