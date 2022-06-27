Neblio (NEBL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.79 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $3.79 million and $358,566.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,264,646 coins and its circulating supply is 19,187,987 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

