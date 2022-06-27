nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.52 and last traded at $34.78. Approximately 5,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 951,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,537.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,478 shares of company stock worth $9,003,239 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 270,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,692 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

