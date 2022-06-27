Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 0.23. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.93.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
About Natus Medical (Get Rating)
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
