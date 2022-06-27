Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 0.23. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

