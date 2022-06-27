National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NRC opened at $38.90 on Monday. National Research has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,869,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,761,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,419,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 259,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,987 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Research by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in National Research by 4.5% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

