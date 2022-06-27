National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $209,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,817,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,957. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.