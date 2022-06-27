MurAll Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $43,105.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MurAll coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a market cap of $356,443.80 and approximately $43,105.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,133.37 or 0.99956631 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002709 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

