Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €324.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €324.00 ($341.05) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($321.05) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($250.53) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($310.53) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

MUV2 traded up €5.60 ($5.89) during trading on Monday, hitting €222.60 ($234.32). 430,083 shares of the company traded hands. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 1 year high of €198.95 ($209.42). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €225.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €244.23.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

