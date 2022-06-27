Multiplier Hits One Day Volume of $28.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Multiplier has a total market cap of $5,831.20 and $28.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00181467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00062855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.