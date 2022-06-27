MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.00.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded down C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$52.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,642. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.92. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.9000001 EPS for the current year.

About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

