Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 15th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

