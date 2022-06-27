Morgan Stanley Cuts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $59.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.20.

CMS Energy stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $199,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

