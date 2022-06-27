Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €63.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €63.00 ($66.32) target price from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($93.68) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($113.68) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

FRA:KGX traded up €1.35 ($1.42) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €40.11 ($42.22). The company had a trading volume of 293,687 shares. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($86.13). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.22.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

