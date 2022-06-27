Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 740 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.06) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 580 ($7.10) price target on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.13) price target on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.65) to GBX 770 ($9.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.10) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.86) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 609.09 ($7.46).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 446.25 ($5.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 493.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 455.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The stock has a market cap of £58.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 290.96 ($3.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

