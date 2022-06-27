Moonriver Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.40 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $56.40 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $11.73 or 0.00056333 BTC on major exchanges.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,380,966 coins and its circulating supply is 4,806,519 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

