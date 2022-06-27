Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 972.3% This Week

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 915.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $692.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 972.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.36 or 0.00582493 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

