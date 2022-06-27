MLP (ETR:MLP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.40

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €5.40 ($5.74) and last traded at €5.77 ($6.14), with a volume of 5626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.65 ($6.01).

The stock has a market cap of $630.74 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 78.91, a current ratio of 79.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.27.

MLP Company Profile (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

