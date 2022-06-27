ML & R Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,290 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,290 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 13.0% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $35,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 216,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,183 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 803,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

