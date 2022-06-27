ML & R Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $1,590,000.

DFAU opened at $27.26 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

